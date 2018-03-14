Germany's Volkswagen to electrify products on massive scale

The German carmaker Volkswagen is set to push ahead with its strategy aimed at electrifying its product portfolio on a massive scale, the company said on Tuesday.



At its annual press conference held in Berlin, Volkswagen revealed that it is driving forward with the transformation to e-mobility and 16 locations around the globe are to produce battery powered vehicles by the end of 2022. The company currently produces electric vehicles at three locations.



The initiative is expected boost Volkswagen's ability to churn out more electric vehicle. The company also unveiled its plan for new electric vehicle models launch.



"Over the last few months, we have pulled out all the stops to implement 'Roadmap E' with the necessary speed and determination," Volkswagen CEO Matthias Mueller said.



When "Roadmap E" was launched last fall, Volkswagen announced plans to build up to three million electric vehicles annually by 2025 and market 80 new electric Group models.



This year, another nine new vehicles, three of which will be purely electric-powered, will be added to the company's electric portfolio of eight e-cars and plug-in hybrids.



In spite of the ambitious strategy in term of electric vehicles, it seems the German carmaker which boomed with cutting-edge diesel technologies and was recently tarnished by emission scandals of its diesel cars is just not ready to give up on conventional drive systems.



Mueller stressed that modern diesel drives were part of the solution, not part of the problem.

