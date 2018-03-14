Canada announces to support united bid for 2026 World Cup

The Canadian government Tuesday announced its support for the united bid for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the United States.



Canada, Mexico and the US are up against Morocco to host the men's soccer showcase. Their bid books go to Federation International of Football Association (FIFA) at the end of the week with a decision to be made June 13 at the FIFA congress.



The unified bid plan calls for 10 matches in each of Canada and Mexico with 60 of the 80 games in the new expanded 48-team tournament format, to be held in the US



Tuesday's announcement by Canadian Minister of Science and Minister of Sport and Persons with Disabilities Kirsty Duncan was the latest in a string of news events designed to show the bid is on track. Canadian cities of Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal and Edmonton, identified as potential Canadian candidate cities, have already endorsed the bid.



"It's good for our athletes, it's good for our communities, our economy, our reputation as an international sport leader. We are behind this bid." said Duncan."



She said Ottawa will commit up to five million Canadian dollars (some four million US dollars) going forward should the bid win.



Canada has hosted every FIFA world championship save the men's World Cup. Should the unified bid win, Canada would be the only country to have hosted them all.

