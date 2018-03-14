Talk of cyber attacks "serious concern", Russian embassy in London says

The Russian Embassy in London said Tuesday that talk of cyber attacks is a "serious concern", and urged Britain to carefully consider the consequences of such attacks.



The Russian Embassy in London made the statement in response to media reports that Britain could launch a cyber attack against Russia.



Meanwhile, the embassy urged Britain to carefully weigh the consequences of such action.



The statement came as Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Moscow will ignore British Prime Minister Theresa May's ultimatum for his country to give an explanation by midnight on Tuesday over the spy-poisoning row.



Former double agent Sergei Skripal, 66, and his daughter Yulia, 33, were reportedly found slumped on a bench in Salisbury city center in Wiltshire on March 4. British police said they remain critically ill in hospital.



"Not only is Russia groundlessly and provocatively accused of the Salisbury incident, but apparently, plans are being developed in the UK to strike Russia with cyber weapons," the embassy said.



"Statements by a number of MPs, 'Whitehall sources' and 'experts' regarding a possible 'deployment' of 'offensive cyber-capabilities' cause serious concern," the embassy said. "We invite the British side to once again consider the consequences of such a reckless move."

