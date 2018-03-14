"Fire festival" celebrated in Iran as herald of new year

Iranians celebrated Chaharshanbeh Suri, or the fire festival, on Tuesday evening as a sign of a farewell to the old year and a prelude to the new year.



The turn of year, according to the Iranian calendar, falls on March 21 which also marks the beginning of the spring in the country.



With the fall of the dusk on Tuesday, Iranians celebrated the fire festival by jumping over bonefiers and using firecrackers in public places, which has its roots in the ancient customs and history of the country.



As people jumped over the bonefiers, they sang anthems for the fire under their feet, figuratively trading the warmth and beauty of the flames.



The hymns also signified to beat out all the misfortunes and impurities of the past year and get ready for the new resolutions in the coming year.



Chaharshanbeh Suri is celebrated by all ethnic groups of Iranians on the eve of the last Wednesday before the new year.



In the coldest regions of the country and following the fire festival, people gather in their elders' houses eating Chaharshanbe Suri Ajil, or a mixture of raw nuts, raisins, figs and berries.



In the past, young people used to wear disguises and go door to door knocking on doors to receive Chaharshanbe Suri Ajil. The rite is fading away in the modern Iran.

