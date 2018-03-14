German e-bike market grows strongly in 2017

German electric bike market has seen a strong growth in 2017, despite the shrink of conventional ones, an industry association said on Tuesday.



A total of 720,000 e-bikes was sold last year in Germany with an increase of 19 percent compared with the previous year. The number of sold conventional bikes has dropped by 9.3 percent during the same period, said the statement by association ZIV.



Bike sales in the country was worth 2.69 billion euros (3.2 billion US dollars) in 2017 with a year-on-year increase of 3.2 percent, partly due to e-bike growth since the emission scandal in German automobile industry and the possible diesel ban in some cities.

