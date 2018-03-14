Candlelight vigil held to pay respect to plane crash victims in Kathmandu

Nepalese students participate in a candlelight vigil to pay respect to people killed in US-Bangla plane crash in Kathmandu, March 13, 2018. At least 49 people were killed and 22 injured after a passenger plane of the US-Bangla Airlines crashed at Nepal's Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) on Monday afternoon.(Xinhua/Sunil Sharma)

