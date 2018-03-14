Dancers from China's Sichuan Vocational College of Art perform at the Shamiya Theater in Kuwait City, Kuwait, on March 13, 2018. Chinese Embassy in Kuwait in collaboration with the National Council for Culture, Arts, and Letters of Kuwait organized a cultural performance "Splendid China" here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Nie Yunpeng)

An artist from China's Sichuan Vocational College of Art performs Sichuan opera face changing at the Shamiya Theater in Kuwait City, Kuwait, on March 13, 2018. Chinese Embassy in Kuwait in collaboration with the National Council for Culture, Arts, and Letters of Kuwait organized a cultural performance "Splendid China" here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Nie Yunpeng)

Acrobats from the China's Sichuan Vocational College of Art perform at the Shamiya Theater in Kuwait City, Kuwait, on March 13, 2018. Chinese Embassy in Kuwait in collaboration with the National Council for Culture, Arts, and Letters of Kuwait organized a cultural performance "Splendid China" here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Nie Yunpeng)

