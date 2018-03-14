Farmers harvest salt in Mangkam County of Qamdo, China's Tibet

This photo taken on March 11, 2018 shows saline fields in Mangkam County of Qamdo, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. Local salt farmers have followed a centuries-old harvesting method by collecting brines from the rocks and drying them in prepared fields until the salt within crystalizes. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorgi)

