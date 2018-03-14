Cherry blossoms seen on mountain in east China's Zhejiang

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/3/14 10:37:52

Aerial photo taken on March 13, 2018 shows cherry blossoms on the mountain at Bamuqiu Village of Jiande City, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)


 

Aerial photo taken on March 13, 2018 shows cherry blossoms on the mountain at Bamuqiu Village of Jiande City, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)


 

Aerial photo taken on March 13, 2018 shows cherry blossoms on the mountain at Bamuqiu Village of Jiande City, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)


 

Aerial photo taken on March 13, 2018 shows cherry blossoms on the mountain at Bamuqiu Village of Jiande City, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)


 

Cherry blossoms are seen at a yard at Bamuqiu Village of Jiande City, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 13, 2018. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)


 

Posted in: SOCIETY,CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus