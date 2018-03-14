Flowers bloom in central China's Hubei

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/3/14 10:56:32

Magnolia flowers bloom by the Gongshui River in Xuan'en County, central China's Hubei Province, March 13, 2018. (Xinhua/Song Wen)


 

Flowers bloom by the Gongshui River in Xuan'en County, central China's Hubei Province, March 13, 2018. (Xinhua/Song Wen)


 

Magnolia flowers bloom by the Gongshui River in Xuan'en County, central China's Hubei Province, March 13, 2018. (Xinhua/Song Wen)


 

Magnolia flowers bloom by the Gongshui River in Xuan'en County, central China's Hubei Province, March 13, 2018. (Xinhua/Song Wen)


 

Posted in: SOCIETY,CHINA
