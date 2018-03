Spring in the air

Photo taken on March 13, 2018 shows plum blossoms at a park in Qingkou Township of Ganyu County in Lianyungang City, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Si Wei)

Tourists enjoy early spring scenery at the Zhuozhengyuan Garden, a famous ancient garden in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 13, 2018. (Xinhua/Xu Zhiqiang)

Tourists enjoy early spring scenery at the Zhuozhengyuan Garden, a famous ancient garden in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 13, 2018. (Xinhua/Wang Jiankang)

Photo taken on March 13, 2018 shows plum blossoms at a park in Qingkou Township of Ganyu County in Lianyungang City, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Si Wei)

Villagers pollinate peach flowers at a greenhouse in Shuangdun Village of Shizong Township in the Tongzhou District of Nantong, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 13, 2018. (Xinhua/Xu Congjun)