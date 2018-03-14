Trump proposes creating "Space Force" in US military

US President Donald Trump Tuesday proposed creating a "Space Force" as a new branch of US armed forces.



In a speech to military personnel at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego in the state of California, Trump said his new national strategy recognizes that space is a domain of war, just like land, air and sea.



"We have the Air Force, we'll have the Space Force," he said.



"I said, maybe we need a new force, I call it Space Force. I was not really serious, but now I'm thinking that's a great idea. We're making a Space Force. Tremendous," said Trump, noting that his country is going to lead again in space.



"Our service members will be vital to ensuring America continues to lead the way into the stars," he added.



"I'm talking the largest military buildup since Ronald Reagan, and one of the largest buildups in the history of our nation," said the US president.



Trump told thousands of troops that his government will give them the largest pay raise in over a decade, drawing loud cheers.



Trump examined prototypes for his long-promised wall along the border with Mexico earlier Tuesday amid protests and growing tensions with California, marking his first visit to the most populous US state since assuming office.



Trump is the first president since Dwight Eisenhower to skip a visit to California during the first year in office.

