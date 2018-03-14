Word matters

Illustration: Peter C. Espina/GT

"My brother-in-law parked the car on the roadside. I opened the door without checking whether there was anyone coming or not. Liu, who was riding an electric bicycle, crashed into the door."So said a 40-year-old female migrant worker in Beijing surnamed Yang. Liu suffered severe concussion and died in hospital five days later. Tongzhou District People's Court sentenced Yang one year in prison on March 12. At the trial, Yang expressed her deep regret about what had happened and apologized to Liu's family. She said she would get a job to earn money to compensate Liu's family for their loss after she gets out of prison. (Source: The Mirror)