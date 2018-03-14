Foodie goes global, by phone



Last year, my brother and I traveled through Europe. Arriving at our first stop in Italy, it was already the afternoon and we felt very hungry (Dianping Pearls outshine Michelin stars, March 7). I wandered from restaurant to restaurant looking at their menus without having much idea of which to choose.



To my surprise, my brother very quickly decided, using his cellphone, which I found a bit strange. We soon arrived at a pizza joint. The price was reasonable and the food was authentic and yummy. I asked him how he knew such a nice place and he showed me the Dianping app on his phone. I was ashamed that as a foodie and long-term Dianping user in Beijing, I had no idea that I could use the app overseas.



I know that Dianping is well-known among expats in China. The other day, I read a post on social media which asked what apps expats would like to have back in their own countries, and an English-version Dianping app was among the top five. Michelin Guide tells you the high-end places to eat, but Dianping not only tells you where the Michelin-starred restaurants are, but also offers alternatives that are both affordable and delicious.



Laura Lin, by e-mail

High-speed happiness



When I was at university more than 10 years ago, taking a train was one of the few things I found utterly repellent (Love China, love trains, March 8). The journey between my hometown in North China and my university in South China was too long. It took me over 24 hours, usually only with a hard seat. There were so many people on the trains that during all four years of university life, I never once got a sleeper ticket. Every carriage was crowded and even the toilets were occupied by passengers who sat in the washbasins. People ate instant noodles sitting in their seats, taking off their shoes for relaxation, and the bathroom doors were open. You can imagine how the air in the train smelled. I usually made up before leaving school because I would meet my beloved parents, but when I finally got off the train, I looked like a sloppy beggar.



Now, everything has changed, dramatically so. I still remember when I took the bullet train for the first time, from Beijing to my hometown. The carriage was clean and spacious. I downloaded a movie to watch but before I finished watching, it was time to get off, and I almost missed my station. China is still a developing country but the speed of its trains far surpasses developed countries'. When I took a train in Italy, it took over two hours between two adjacent small towns. China's railway system not only boosts speed but boost happiness.



Cindy Cao, by e-mail



This article was published on the Global Times Metropolitan section Two Cents page, a space for reader submissions, including opinion, humor and satire. The ideas expressed are those of the author alone, and do not represent the position of the Global Times.