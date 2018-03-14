Under pressure to make a ‘pig’ baby

Illustration: Peter C. Espina/GT







My husband and I only got married half a year ago, but the minute we tied the knot, my mother and mother-in-law started to take every opportunity they had to persuade us to have a baby. Most importantly, our baby should be born in the Year of the Pig (2019).



"If you two want to have a 'pig' baby, you have to get pregnant in two months, that's your only chance," my mother told me when we were having dinner and celebrating this year's Spring Festival together.



My mother-in-law teamed up with my mother on this idea. One time when she was speaking to my husband on the phone, I actually caught her uttering the word "pig" more than 10 times.



"Pig, pig, pig……I am telling you, you have to have a 'pig' baby, because pig babies all have the best of luck in their lives. Don't you want that for your child?" my mother-in-law said to my husband.



According to Chinese folk culture, children born in the Year of the Pig have the highest chance of a good life, supposedly because the pig eats and sleeps a lot.



Fortunately, under the bombardment of exhortation, my husband and I didn't yield. We don't want to be DINKs. We do want a child or two. It's just that we don't want one so soon. We are not ready.



We still want to enjoy our new found love and two-person world for a little more, without a baby screaming in the background.



After years of worthless romance, we finally found the person who can make the other happy and feel safe all the time. We genuinely enjoy each other's company.



We enjoy traveling together, experiencing a different cultures, savoring delicious food and meeting new friends.



I imagine a baby interferes with travel plans. As a pregnant woman with a big belly, I would wonder whether it was safe to be on a 15-hour international flight, or to walk around tourist spots. After the baby is born, as new parents, I presume most of our time and energy will be used in taking care of the baby.



Career-wise, my husband and I are both still under 30. Now that we finally have a stable relationship and don't have to waste our time on endless dating (guessing and scheming), we have more time to focus on our careers and how to make improvements. We are planning to learn a new language, get new professional certification in different industries, and my husband is considering taking a doctorate overseas. Those plans all take time and energy, and make our future unpredictable, which is not ideal when having a baby.



I believe the meaning of marriage in modern times is not only about reproduction, it's about two people supporting and inspiring each other to do better and to have the lives they dream of.



We are still young, a baby can wait a little while.



