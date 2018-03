Stephen Hawking dies at age of 76

Renowned British physicist Stephen Hawking has died at the age of 76, a family spokesman said Wednesday.



The professor died peacefully in his sleep at his home in Cambridge in London, the spokesman said.



Hawking, a lengendary figure in the modern history of physics, has authored several best-sellers on science, including "A Brief History of Time," despite being bound to wheelchair after contracting a motor neurone disease in 1963.