Chinese-made trains delivered to Malaysian airport rail link service

Malaysian Transport Minister Liow Tiong Lai (1st R) and guests pose for photos with the new KLIA Ekspres train at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang, Malaysia, on March 13, 2018. China's CRRC Changchun Railway Vehicles Co. Ltd (CRRC Changchun) and Malaysia's Express Rail Link (ERL) unveiled the new train that will be used for the Kuala Lumpur International Airport rail link service on Tuesday, concluding a deal signed in 2014 in which ERL agreed to buy six trains from CRRC Changchun. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

Photo taken on March 13, 2018 shows a view of the inside of the new KLIA Ekspres train at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang, Malaysia.

A driver drives the new KLIA Ekspres train at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang, Malaysia, on March 13, 2018.

A new KLIA Ekspres train leaves the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang, Malaysia, on March 13, 2018.

Photo taken on March 13, 2018 shows a view of the inside of the new KLIA Ekspres train at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang, Malaysia.