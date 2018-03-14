Frigate Rizhao participates in 8-day maritime training

The guided-missile frigate Rizhao (Hull 598) attached to a destroyer flotilla with the navy under the PLA Northern Theater Command steams at an undisclosed sea area during an 8-day maritime training exercise from March 1 to 8, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhu Yuhan and Zhang Yan)

The guided-missile frigate Rizhao (Hull 598) attached to a destroyer flotilla with the navy under the PLA Northern Theater Command fires its main gun at simulated sea targets during an 8-day maritime training exercise at an undisclosed sea area from March 1 to 8, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhu Yuhan and Zhang Yan)

Damage control training team members in Mission-Oriented Protective Posture (MOPP) gears prepare the fire hose aboard the guided-missile frigate Rizhao (Hull 598) during an 8-day maritime training exercise at an undisclosed sea area from March 1 to 8, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhu Yuhan and Zhang Yan)