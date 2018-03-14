Sailors refuel ship-borne helicopter on flight deck

The guided-missile frigate Fushun (Hull 591) attached to a frigate flotilla of the navy under the PLA Northern Theater Command steam in formation with another frigate at an undisclosed sea area during a 6-day maritime realistic training exercise from March 5 to 10, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Huang Liang)

The guided-missile frigate Fushun (Hull 591) attached to a frigate flotilla of the navy under the PLA Northern Theater Command fires its close-in weapons system during a 6-day maritime realistic training exercise at an undisclosed sea area from March 5 to 10, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Huang Liang)

Sailors aboard the guided-missile frigate Fushun (Hull 591) practice handling rifles during a 6-day maritime realistic training exercise at an undisclosed sea area from March 5 to 10, 2018. They are assigned to a frigate flotilla of the navy under the PLA Northern Theater Command. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Huang Liang)

Sailors aboard the guided-missile frigate Fushun (Hull 591) lower a rigid-hull inflatable boat (RHIB) with a crane in preparation for a visit, board, search and seizure (VBSS) mission during a 6-day maritime realistic training exercise at an undisclosed sea area from March 5 to 10, 2018. They are assigned to a frigate flotilla of the navy under the PLA Northern Theater Command. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Huang Liang)

Sailors aboard the guided-missile frigate Fushun (Hull 591) refuel a Z-9 ship-borne anti-submarine helicopter during a 6-day maritime realistic training exercise at an undisclosed sea area from March 5 to 10, 2018. They are assigned to a frigate flotilla of the navy under the PLA Northern Theater Command. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Huang Liang)