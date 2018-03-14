Paratroopers complete airborne operations

Paratroopers assigned to a brigade of the airborne troops under the PLA Air Force queue to board a Y-8 transport aircraft during a 5-day parachute training exercise from March 8 to 12, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Fang Chao)

Paratroopers assigned to a brigade of the airborne troops under the PLA Air Force descend to the ground after jumping out of a Y-8 transport aircraft during a 5-day parachute training exercise from March 8 to 12, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Fang Chao)

Paratroopers assigned to a brigade of the airborne troops under the PLA Air Force descend to the ground after jumping out of a Y-8 transport aircraft during a 5-day parachute training exercise from March 8 to 12, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Fang Chao)

A paratrooper assigned to a brigade of the airborne troops under the PLA Air Force descends with his parachute after jumping out of a Y-8 transport aircraft during a 5-day parachute training exercise from March 8 to 12, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Fang Chao)

Paratroopers assigned to a brigade of the airborne troops under the PLA Air Force descend with parachutes after jumping out of a Y-8 transport aircraft during a 5-day parachute training exercise from March 8 to 12, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Fang Chao)

Paratroopers assigned to a brigade of the airborne troops under the PLA Air Force descend with parachutes after jumping out of a Y-8 transport aircraft during a 5-day parachute training exercise from March 8 to 12, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Fang Chao)