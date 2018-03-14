China's national political advisors meet to elect new leadership

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/3/14 15:15:51
The first session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) started its fourth plenary meeting Wednesday afternoon, at which a new leadership for the top advisory body is due to be elected.
The leadership will include chairperson, vice-chairpersons, secretary-general and Standing Committee members.
The CPPCC is an important organ for multiparty cooperation and political consultation led by the Communist Party of China.