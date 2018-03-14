China's national political advisors meet to elect new leadership

The first session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) started its fourth plenary meeting Wednesday afternoon, at which a new leadership for the top advisory body is due to be elected.



The leadership will include chairperson, vice-chairpersons, secretary-general and Standing Committee members.



The CPPCC is an important organ for multiparty cooperation and political consultation led by the Communist Party of China.

