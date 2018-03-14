Qatar, Turkey sign deals on sea, land defense supplies

Qatar has signed a number of agreements and a Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) on sea, land defense supplies and technology transfer with Turkey, the state-run Qatar news agency (QNA) reported Wednesday.



The agreements were signed on the sidelines of the Doha International Maritime Defense Exhibition and Conference in the Qatari capital Doha on Tuesday. Thirty-three Turkish military defense firms took part in the exhibition.



Qatar's ministry of interior signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Turkey's Ares Shipyard to provide nine marine vessels to enhance the capabilities of the Qatari coast guard and the border forces, QNA said.



Furthermore, Turkish defense contractor Aselsan has signed a partnership with Qatari counterpart Barzan Holding for the joint production of weapons systems together with technology transfer.



Also, the two sides signed an export deal in which BMC, one of the leading Turkish automotive companies, will deliver 85 armored vehicles to Qatar.



On June 5, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Egypt cut their air and sea routes to Qatar, and closed its only land border with Saudi Arabia, accusing Doha of backing extremism, a charge that Qatar denies.



Since the crisis erupted, Iran and Turkey have sought to help break Qatar's isolation, including by increasing food exports to Qatar.

