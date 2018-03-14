European Commission introduces AIF proposals to bolster cross-border investing

The European Commission has introduced proposals to bolster cross-border investing in alternative investment funds (AIF) to better improve financing options for small and medium-sized enterprises across the continent.



Investors traditionally look domestically when allocating capital to AIFs, including private debt funds, a situation the commission wants to change.



The investment fund market in Europe totals 14.8 trillion euros ($18.34 trillion), according to the European Fund and Asset Management Association, but 70 percent of investment funds are registered for sale only in their domestic market.



AIFs, including private debt funds, are able to obtain passport rights under the EU's AIF Managers Directive, which permits the marketing of investment products throughout the continent. Yet just 3 percent of AIFs are marketed to more than three member states, the commission said.



Asset managers have complained that the cost of complying in other member states has prevented them from testing their funds in a new market. But regulators at both the EU and national levels have been concerned over a lack of a level playing field.



The commission wants to boost competition among funds in Europe as part of its Capital Markets Union program.



Among the key proposals is greater transparency for specific national requirements and how much they charge as well as a European-wide harmonized definition of "pre-marketing."



Such changes are expected to streamline regulatory issues facing funds operating across Europe and reduce costs related to working within the existing legal framework.

