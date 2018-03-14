Technology firms drag down China stocks

China stocks retreated on Wednesday, weighed down by tech firms, as US protectionism fears overshadowed strong China factory and investment data, while a regulatory crackdown on speculation dampened risk appetite further.



At the close, the Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.57 percent at 3,291.38 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended 0.44 percent lower at 4,073.34 points.



The ChiNext Index lost 1.68 percent to close at 1,841.29 points.



Telecommunications and IT firms also lost ground, with an index tracking major telecommunications shares shedding 1.2 percent.



The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) on Wednesday slapped a record 5.5 billion yuan ($870.46 million) fine on a Chinese company for share price manipulation, dampening risk appetite further, in particular for small-caps.



Bei Ba Dao, based in Xiamen, East China's Fujian Province, pocketed illegal profit worth 945 million yuan by manipulating shares in newly listed companies such as Jiangsu Zhangjiagang Rural Commercial Bank Co, Jiangsu Jiangyin Rural Commercial Bank Co and Huasi Holding Co, according to the CSRC.



The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite Index were Liuzhou Liangmianzhen Co, up 10.09 percent, Beijing Dynamic Power Co, up 10 percent and Huaxin Cement Co, up 8.68 percent.



The largest percentage losers in the Shanghai index were Shanghai Fukong Interactive Entertainment Co down 9.98 percent, followed by Changshu Fengfan Power Equipment Co, down 9.97 percent and Yonyou Network Technology Co, down 9.72 percent.





