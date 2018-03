Visitors look at a 3D-printed LSEV electric car of Italy-based X Electrical Vehicle (XEV) at the China 3D-printing Cultural Museum in Shanghai on Wednesday. XEV expects to launch its mass-producible 3D-printed LSEV electric cars in China from the second quarter of 2019, chinanews.com reported. So far, XEV has received 7,000 orders, and many Chinese companies have shown interest toward its products, the company said. Photo: IC