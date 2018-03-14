China congratulates Bhandari on re-election as Nepalese president

China congratulates Bidya Devi Bhandari on being re-elected as Nepal's president, a foreign ministry spokesperson said Wednesday.



Spokesperson Lu Kang expressed hope that Nepal would continue to make great achievements under the leadership of Bhandari and the Nepalese government.



China attaches great importance to Sino-Nepal relations and is willing to work with Nepal to strengthen mutual cooperation to benefit the two countries and peoples, Lu said.



Bhandari was re-elected as the president of Nepal for a second term through a parliament vote on Tuesday.

