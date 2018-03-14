24 elected vice chairpersons of 13th CPPCC National Committee

A total of 24 people were elected vice chairpersons of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), the country's top political advisory body, on Wednesday.



They are Zhang Qingli, Liu Qibao, Pagbalha Geleg Namgyai (ethnic Tibetan), Tung Chee-hwa, Wan Gang (China Zhi Gong Party), Edmund Ho Hau Wah, Lu Zhangong, Wang Zhengwei (ethnic Hui), Ma Biao (ethnic Zhuang), Chen Xiaoguang, Leung Chun-ying, Xia Baolong, Yang Chuantang, Li Bin (female), Bater (ethnic Mongolian), Wang Yongqing, He Lifeng, Su Hui(female), Zheng Jianbang, Gu Shengzu, Liu Xincheng, He Wei, Shao Hong, Gao Yunlong.

