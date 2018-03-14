Herdsmen journey to the spring grassland

Friends and villagers saw off three herdsmen at Wulasitai village, in Haermodun town, Hejing county in Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region on March 5, 2018. People offered Hada, a traditional ceremonial scarf symbolizing purity and compassion, and koumiss to wish the herdsmen a safe journey. Photo: China News Service

Herdsmen and their camels stepped forth on the journey to the “Mud House” spring grassland in Bayinbuluke, which is more than 200 kilometers away. Photo: China News Service

Herdsmen and their camels fought against the snowstorm on their way up the Tianshan Mountains. Photo: China News Service

The herdsmen climbed over the mountains 4,000 meters above sea level and reached the Bayinbuluke grassland. The journey took eight days. Photo: China News Service

Running out of water, the herdsman turned to snow for water. Photo: China News Service

After eight days of marching, men and their herds safely arrived at their destination. In the next few days, they will prepare for the birth of newborn animals at the spring grassland and start the busiest time of the year. Photo: China News Service