Wang Yang presides over 3rd meeting of presidium of 1st session of 13th CPPCC National Committee

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, presides over the third meeting of the presidium of the first session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 14, 2018. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, presides over the third meeting of the presidium of the first session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 14, 2018. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)