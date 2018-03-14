First training class for municipal frogmen held in Shanghai

The first training class for sewer divers in China was organized at Shanghai Jiao Tong University Underwater Engineering Institute Tuesday, Laodong Daily reported. Sixty sewer divers took part in the training. When flooding threatens the city, or a pipeline cracks, or a road collapses, sewer divers are the first to arrive at the scene. The director of the diving training center said there are no standards or systematic training for sewer divers in China. With the infernal working environment and under educated employees, accidents constantly happen among sewer divers.



