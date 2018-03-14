My overbearing mother ruined childhood puppy love for me

Like many typical Chinese parents, my mom tried hard to prevent me from having romantic relationships in high school and even in college.

"It is unavoidable to meet boys in school, but try not talking with them too much," she has repeated to me ever since I was seven years old.

Because of my mother's warning, when I first time received a love letter and several small gifts from a classmate in the fifth grade, I immediately returned the letter and the gifts to the boy. I told him I only wanted to focus on studying. The excuse was lame but effective.

Any romantic stories between teenagers served as teaching materials for my mom. They were all negative examples, of course. For instance, a girl in a nearby village failed her entrance examinations to high school because she indulged in puppy love with a boy.

Worrying that any romantic relationship would distract me from studying, my mom required me to keep a certain distance from all boys. I was only allowed to hang out with girls. I noticed that many of my female classmates also had domineering, overly concerned mothers.

However, when I was about 17 years old, I started dating a boy in high school. To hide this romantic relationship from my mom, I made up excuses.

Unfortunately, we were discovered just one month later while chatting on the telephone. My mom overheard everything.

Seeing the anger and disappointment on her face, I felt so depressed and ashamed. But mostly, I was furious about her persistent, high-pressure "no-romance-allowed" policy, not to mention her eavesdropping. What's worse, I did not do well in my school examinations, which only served as further evidence for her to use against my relationship.

I decided to break up with that boyfriend, which was just what my mom expected me to do. I didn't really want to let her prove me wrong, but it was a relief to not have any more secrets. She continued to warn me about the evils of sex. In her mind, girls are always the weak ones in a relationship; she feared I would succumb to my boyfriend's pressures for sexual intercourse.

However, instead of speaking with me directly about sex, she only dropped sly hints, such as "protect yourself well," "some men are very unreliable" and "some men just want to get something from you," meaning my virginity.

When I left my hometown for college, I felt free. Nonetheless, my mom kept warning me to be careful of boys who "bear no good intentions." I dated a boy in college without telling my mom, not because I was afraid that she would scold me, but just because I didn't want her to worry about me.

Looking back on my younger self, I now find that, to some extent, my mom was right. Indeed, I did notice that some of my female friends and classmates who were affected by puppy love failed to get into college. A number of them were also tricked into sexual intercourse from the guys who claimed to care about them, and then abandoned them after.

My mom's parenting skills could have been more patient and tender, not to mention open and explanatory.

However, I can understand that people of her generation - many who missed out on education and career opportunities - want only the best for their children. And I'm sure that, once I become a mother, I will have to face the exact same concerns like my mom.





The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Global Times.







