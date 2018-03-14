Decline in salary for postnatal attendants

For the first time in 20 years, the monthly salary of a yuesao (postnatal attendant) decreased to between 11,000 yuan ($1,742) to 15,000 yuan, around a 9 percent drop compared to 2017, Shanghai Morning Post reported Wednesday.



"Salaries for yuesao surged over the past decade," said Wang Xiaoping, a manager of a postnatal attendant company. After the two-child policy was adopted in 2016, maternal care companies expecting higher demand and higher profits began charging more.



An employee at Shanghai's Home Service Industry Association said that this caused a backlash among residents, who stopped paying companies for such services, instead hiring independent yuesao.



The companies also hired larger numbers of employees, which created lower salaries. "With yuesao pouring into the market, there occurred a surplus," a domestic worker said.

