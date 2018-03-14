Shanghai to strengthen residential fire safety

Shanghai had 4,211 fires in 2017, causing 50 injuries and 54 casualties. Economic losses reached around 76.5 million yuan ($12 million), thepaper.cn reported.



The municipal government held a meeting about firefighting on Tuesday. The government reviewed its firefighting work in 2017 and made plans for 2018. The city will further promote fire prevention campaigns in tall buildings, crowded places, old abodes and rental houses, all which are susceptible to fire accidents.



The city will also emphasize firefighting education so that residents can master firefighting skills.



By the end of 2018, all local elementary and secondary schools are expected to have textbooks and teachers about fire safety. Newly admitted students to universities and high schools must receive fire safety and military training.

