4th plenary meeting of 1st session of 13th CPPCC National Committee held in Beijing

The first session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) holds its fourth plenary meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 14, 2018, at which a new leadership for the top advisory body is due to be elected. The leadership will include chairperson, vice-chairpersons, secretary-general and Standing Committee members. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

