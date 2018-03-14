Pic story: NPC deputy Yang Lianying

Doctor Yang Lianying of Miao ethnic group (front), a newly-elected deputy to the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), is on her way to home visits in Xinhua Township in Pingbian Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 23, 2018. Photo: Xinhua

Yang Lianying has been the only doctor in Henan Village, which is located in remote mountain areas, for over ten years. As households are scattered over the village, Yang has to climb rough mountain roads to visit patients.Despite the hardship, she chooses to stick to her post and take care of the villagers.Photo: Xinhua

Doctor Yang Lianying of Miao ethnic group, a newly-elected deputy to the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), makes phone calls to patients at a village clinic in Henan Village of Xinhua Township in Pingbian Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 23, 2018.

Doctor Yang Lianying of Miao ethnic group, a newly-elected deputy to the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), casts her ballot on an amendment to the country's Constitution at the third plenary meeting of the first session of the 13th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 11, 2018.

Doctor Yang Lianying of Miao ethnic group, a newly-elected deputy to the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), speaks during a panel discussion of deputies from Yunnan Province at the first session of the 13th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2018.

Doctor Yang Lianying of Miao ethnic group, a newly-elected deputy to the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), takes notes of villagers' health conditions at a village clinic in Henan Village of Xinhua Township in Pingbian Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 24, 2018.

Doctor Yang Lianying of Miao ethnic group (C), a newly-elected deputy to the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), sees a patient at Henanjiao Village of Xinhua Township in Pingbian Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 23, 2018.