Warming could threaten half of species in 33 key areas: report

Global warming could place 25 to 50 percent of species in the Amazon, Madagascar and other biodiverse areas at risk of localized extinction within decades, a report said Wednesday.



The lower projection is based on a mercury rise of 2 C over pre-Industrial Revolution levels - the warming ceiling the world's nations agreed on in 2015.



The highest is for out-of-control warming of 4.5 C.



"Global biodiversity will suffer terribly over the next century unless we do everything we can," said conservation group WWF, which commissioned the analysis published in science journal Climatic Change.



"We must keep average global temperatures down to the absolute minimum."



The report focused on 33 so-called "Priority Places" which host some of the world's richest and most unusual terrestrial species, including iconic, endangered, or endemic plants and animals.



AFP

