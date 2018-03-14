World Consumer Rights Day arrives in Shanghai

March 15 is the annual World Consumer Rights Day. When having complaints about services you receive in China, it is always wise to complain directly to China Consumers Association (CCA), an organization that resolves disputes. According to a report released by CCA in January of 2018, CCA received over 726,000 complaints from consumers nationwide in 2017, with 76 percent of complaints successfully settled. Among these cases, the number of complaints about the quality of goods ranked third among all problems, a 20 percent decrease from 2016, which indicates an improvement in overall product quality in China, the report said.



In recent years, Shanghai has been attracting more shoppers from all over the world, with over 1.2 billion yuan ($190 million) in retail sales in 2017, eastday.com reported this March. The Global Times recently interviewed some foreigners to learn about their shopping experiences in Shanghai.



When asked if they love to shop in China, all the interviewees said yes. "Now you can do all your shopping from your home," Charlie Skinner from the US told the Global Times, referring to online shopping. "You can get anything you want come right to your door."



Ana from Portugal said that most clothes purchased online are of good quality. "I also like the fact that every time I order something, I also get little gift," she said.



Apart from online shopping, the use of new technology has made it easier to shop offline as well. "New technologies are so much more common here, like WeChat Pay or Alipay," Ricardo Baltazar from Portugal said.



When it comes to shopping in Shanghai, foreigners have noticed extra advantages. "You can find whatever you want here," Maryna from Ukraine told the Global Times, explaining that she does a lot of shopping in Shanghai because it has brands from all over the world.



According to a report by Jiefang Daily in December 2017, 54 percent of all international retailers have storefronts in Shanghai, following London and Dubai.



"Fashion in Shanghai is really good. There are a lot of different shops for every taste," Ana told the Global Times, adding that she feels locals here are all well-dressed.



Lada from Scotland said she is most impressed by the restaurants in Shanghai. "I think that the food here is some of the best."



"Store staffs in China are really nice and helpful," Ugne Lithuanian from the UK told the Global Times. She does not speak Chinese but still finds it interesting to shop with body language and a mobile translator.



However, there are also disadvantages. Ana has found that European brands are more expensive in Shanghai than in Europe itself. "It's hard for me to pay more when I know that in Europe it's much cheaper," she said.



"It's a crowded place and you need to spend a lot of energy when you go shopping here," Lada told the Global Times.



Hot line 12315



Every foreigner in our interview said that they think their consumer rights are well-protected in Shanghai. In another report by CCA released in January 2017, Shanghai ranked 11 among 50 Chinese cities researched in terms of consumer satisfaction level.



"All my experiences were good and I always felt well-treated," Ana told the Global Times. She said that if any delivered goods were broken, the vendors were ready to re-send a new package.



"You will find out how easily you can protect your rights," Baltazar told the Global Times. He once ordered food via an app on his phone; but he found the food was not what he ordered. "I complained to the delivery boy and it was easily fixed."



In China, hot line telephone number 12315 helps consumers with problems with products or services. The new hot line is part of the National Internet Platform Consumer Dispute Resolution, launched on March 15 , 2017, along with a website, a public WeChat account and also an app to protect consumer rights.



"I have heard about it. I have a couple of friends who called it," Lada told the Global Times. She added that her friends considered the hot line helpful and the hot line operators helped them immediately.



Skinner has a positive attitude toward this service. "That sounds good to me. That's a good way for consumers to be satisfied," he said.



Ricardo said he felt it was not only a great idea but also important. On the other hand, Ana has concerns about the language barrier. "If I speak Chinese, of course it's useful. I like it because at least there is someone who I can call and I can complain to."



The story was written by Chen Zeling.



