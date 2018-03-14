Design Shanghai returns this March

Design Shanghai, one of the most important design events in the world, returns to Shanghai Exhibition Centre from Wednesday to Saturday, bringing over 400 leading international and home-grown brands and galleries from over 30 countries and regions.Established in 2014, Design Shanghai focuses on bringing together exceptional design, quality and inspiration and introducing the world's most established brands, exciting up-and-coming designers from China and abroad as well as renowned galleries, with presentation of innovative ideas, extensive product launches, installations and exclusive networking events.For its 5th anniversary, Design Shanghai is set to be the biggest in its history, according to director Tan Zhuo. The exhibition will span across five design halls with, each hall offering a platform for an entirely new realm of design, including contemporary, classic and luxury, collective, kitchen and bathroom and work place, along with a comprehensive seminar program featuring 40 international design icons live on stage.The show will also launch several design forecasts. Global authoritative trends forecaster WGSN will launch a series of devices and workshops at the show presenting future design trends. Onoffice magazine and Naked Hub will jointly launch the workplace design trends. Design consulting company YANG DESIGN will release its "China Design Trends Report," presenting four major design trends that fit the future market.To support the local design community and empower emerging Chinese designers, Design Shanghai 2018 will partner with home and lifestyle magazine AD China to launch the Emerging Chinese Designer Platform. The platform is set to develop China's design power and showcase the innovative yet practical works of the new generation.Ten of China's most influential emerging designers will present their design works on site and compete for the best Emerging Chinese Designer Award.Several off-site design events will also take around the city, offering both the local community and international visitors the opportunity to ­experience the city in a new light.Partnership with Shanghai Xintiandi, Design Shanghai @Xintiandi Design Festival will provide diverse inspirations, making the entire city buzz with a selection of interactive installations by international and Chinese designers."Since launching in 2014, we have introduced over 500 globally renowned brands to China, while also helping many Chinese designers gain recognition in the international community," Tan said."The enthusiasm and feedback we have received from both designers and visitors shows that the strength of Design Shanghai is evident, and we are very much looking forward to another fantastic show," Tan noted.

A girl writes on a mirror at a previous event. Photo: Courtesy of Design Shanghai

A piece of work in previous exhibitions Photo: Courtesy of Design Shanghai