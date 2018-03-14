China can live up to Hawking’s expectation for space exploration: Chinese scientist

Astrophysicist Stephen Hawking speaks at the "StarShot" project press conference at One World Observatory in New York, the United States, April 12, 2016.(Xinhua/Li Changxiang)

As Chinese netizens flooded Steven Hawking's Chinese social media site to mourn his death Wednesday, many believe China is the nation that can realize the legendary scientist's expectation for lunar and space exploration.Chinese netizens and experts said that Hawking's ambition for humans to return to the moon after the US Apollo moon landing program might be carried out by China.Hawking has long been a focus of attention in China and many of his past remarks were reposted on Chinese social media. Hawking, during the Starmus Festival in Trondheim, Norway, in June of 2017, said that leading nations in the world should aim to build a lunar base in 30 years and send people to Mars by 2025.Some people argued that it would be better to spend money on solving the problems of this planet right here, but Hawking continued to advocate space exploration.Considering that the US is shrinking globally in every field, including aerospace exploration, while China has ramped up efforts on its lunar exploration project, Hawking's prediction could possibly be realized."Although China's aerospace exploration started much later than the US and other developed countries, it may still obtain a leading position in moon landing and outer-space exploration in a new era," Jiao Weixin, a space science professor at Peking University, told the Global Times.Jiao mentioned that with the launch of the Chang'e-5 Moon sample return probe this November, China will complete its original three-step program to separately orbit, land on and collect materials from the moon.A mission to land a rover on the far side of the moon will be carried out later this year. Future missions will target the north and south poles of the moon.Hawking paid close attention to the development of China's aerospace industry and stayed in intimate interaction with Chinese netizens via Sina Weibo after debuting on the country's popular social media platform on April 12, 2016.On September 15, 2016, Hawking posted on his Sina Weibo, noting China's lunar exploration program. He wrote that "It is almost time for the Mid-Autumn Festival, one of the most important and oldest cultural festivals celebrated today. Worshipping the moon has been practiced by many cultures the world over…It's hardly coincidence that Chang'e is both the name of the goddess of the moon and the CNSA [China National Space Administration]'s lunar exploration program."Hawking also actively engaged with Chinese companies and local youth while promoting his interstellar travel plans. Last November, Hawking made an appearance in a video at We Summit, an annual science conference organized by China's tech giant Tencent in Beijing. He addressed the urgency of finding another habitable planet and pleaded with investors to support his Breakthrough Starshot program.Breakthrough Starshot was initiated to empower humans to make early forays into outer space. He co-launched it with Russian entrepreneur Yuri Milner, who invests in some of China's most prominent hi-tech companies including Alibaba, Xiaomi and JD.It was not the first time that Hawking tried to arouse attention from the Chinese side. At the launching ceremony of Breakthrough Starshot in April of 2016, Hawking on Sina Weibo shared one of his 20 tweets from the past two years.Netizens flooded to his Weibo with comments saying "stunning" and "amazing" or contributing their thoughts on the program.Unlike other scientists, Hawking enjoyed a substantial following among Chinese youngsters. On April 12, 2016, he made a splash on Weibo with his first tweet greeting the Chinese, which garnered 441,683 comments and over 1 million thumbs up."The reason that Chinese people like him is that he is not limited to his scientific achievements, but more importantly, his firm spirit while in broken body," said Li Miao, dean of the Institute of Astronomy and Space Science at Sun Yat-sen University, told the Global Times.With more than 4.6 million followers on Weibo, Hawking shared his thoughts on cosmology, space exploration as well as encouraging youngsters to join his scientific research.His all-time most popular post is about his interaction with Wang Junkai, lead singer of China's popular boy-band Tfboys. Wang asked Hawking how humanity should prepare for interstellar migration. In response, Hawking lauded Chinese millennials for their thoughts and curiosity regarding the future."One of the most important jobs in Hawking's late stage was to popularize science among young people, and that went quite successful," said Li.Despite his widespread recognition, some tried to bring his image to the real world. Liu Cixin, a renowned sci-fi novelist, told the paper.cn that "Chinese people have a misunderstanding toward Hawking. They often elevate him to the status of Einstein." But Hawking is incomparable to Einstein, he said.