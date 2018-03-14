Learning Chinese

Roll eyes



翻白眼



(fān bái yǎn)

A: If you don't agree with someone or something but can't say it out loud, what do you normally do?



如果你对一个人或者一件事看不惯,但又没办法说出来,你通常会怎么做？



(rúɡuǒ nǐ duì yī ɡè rén huòzhě yī jiàn shì kàn bù ɡuàn,dàn yòu méi bànfǎ shuō chū lái,nǐ tōnɡchánɡ huì zěnme zuò?)

B: If you can't speak out, then just hold it in!



没法说出来,那就忍着喽！



(méi fǎ shuō chū lái,nà jiù rěn zhe lou!)

A: But if you try to hold it in, but you can't, what then? Isn't there something else I can do?



可是忍了一会儿之后,忍不住了怎么办呢？有没有什么其他办法？



(kěshì rěn le yīhuìr zhīhòu,rěn bù zhù le zěnme bàn ne? yǒu méi yǒu shíme qítā bànfǎ? )

B: Then just use body language to express your disdain, like rolling your eyes. A lot of people do it, including myself.



翻白眼,用肢体语言来表达你的鄙视。很多人都这么做,包括我。



(fān bái yǎn,yònɡ zhītǐ yǔyán lái biǎodá nǐde bǐshì. hěn duō rén dōu zhème zuò,bāo kuò wǒ.)





Illustration: Xia Qing/GT





