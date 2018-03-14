Happy birthday:



Slow down and think carefully before you start making huge changes to your life based on just a tidbit of information. There is no need to rush things. Time is on your side, so make sure you do your research before you make any commitments. Your lucky numbers: 2, 5, 8, 10, 14.







Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



Just because you're all grown up doesn't mean you have to be serious every single waking moment of the day. Childish adventures can help inject some long lost excitement into your life. It's time to relax and have some fun! ✭✭✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



Something once thought lost will find its way back to you. After weeks of hard work and effort, it's time to get out and have some fun with your friends. Head out to the club and you will not regret it. ✭✭✭✭







Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



Trying out a new hobby will be able to light up an otherwise dull life. Take some time out today to try out some activities that you can do on your own or with friends. Green will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



A friendship may experience some strain today. Keep in mind that occasional arguments are normal and do not mean that it's the end of the world. With a little bit of understanding everything will return to normal before you know it. ✭✭✭



Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



Although things are going your way, do not allow yourself to be lulled into a false sense of security. There are still plenty of things that can go wrong, so make sure you stay on your toes. ✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



While you may be willing to do anything for love, you need to set some limits. Do not let anyone take advantage of your kind nature. ✭✭✭



Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



Too much of a good thing can definitely be bad for your health. Stay active by forcing yourself to get out of the house. Financial concerns will demand your personal attention today. ✭✭✭

Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



Make sure you pay extra attention to the little things today. A minor misstep may snowball into a major disaster if you are not careful. Lady Luck will smile down on you when it comes to romance. This will be a good time to head out and socialize. ✭✭✭

Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



You will be able to free your mind by looking at things from a new perspective. Instead of going about your day as you usually do, try tackling things from a different angle for a change. ✭✭✭

Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



A message from the past may drag up some unwanted memories. You will not be doing yourself any favors by ignoring uncomfortable issues. The only way to truly move on is to face these issues head on. ✭✭✭

Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



You are not a robot, so don't try to act like one. Your emotions can give you the drive you need to take things to an all new level. The decisions that you make today will have far-reaching consequences for your future plans. ✭✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



Do not let negativity drag you down. Stay positive by focusing on the good things that you have in your life and you will attract good fortune to your side. ✭✭✭✭