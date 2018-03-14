Crossword

By Global Times Source:AFP-Global Times Published: 2018/3/14 21:28:40

Puzzle

 ACROSS

  1 Mail org.

  5 Ballpark figs.?

  9 Underneath

 14 Sound of a heavy sitting

 15 Behind everyone else

 16 Some angles

 17 "Clean" phrase and word

 20 The big blue

 21 Pub kin

 22 It can be shot on a range

 25 Hole card, sometimes

 26 Scream from a pirate?

 28 Sing one's praises

 32 Smart-alecky know-it-all

 37 Total creep

 38 Three clean words

 41 Condensed, memorable saying

 42 Like the most effective knife

 43 Decays

 44 Fashionable Calvin

 46 What a polygraph will disclose

 47 Skirts of the South Pacific

 53 Resurrected

 58 Painting style that teases the eyeballs

 59 Three clean words

 62 Resolute about

 63 Brief rounds?

 64 Doily material

 65 Talks like a stereotypical gangster

 66 "___ better believe it!"

 67 Very gradual

DOWN

  1 Type of violin stroke

  2 Piece of cake

  3 Things a world apart?

  4 Watermelon-hitting-pavement sound

  5 Santa's helper

  6 Cheer sound

  7 On the 20-Across

  8 WWII prison camp

  9 Soak

 10 ___ Park (L.A. neighborhood)

 11 Hawaiian shindig

 12 Mayberry's heavy drinker

 13 "___ number one!"

 18 The loneliest number

 19 Walesa of Poland

 23 Risque or titillating

 24 Drug cop, briefly

 27 Be a good recycler

 28 Challenge for a speech coach

 29 Really long?

 30 Mandolin relatives, briefly

 31 Verb sometimes with "thou"

 32 Have on

 33 Prefix with "China"

 34 Plane reservation

 35 Divisions of joules

 36 Mature

 37 Knight's address

 39 That alternative?

 40 Carvey or Delany

 44 Show affection, in a way

 45 Margin of freedom or space

 46 Creditor's legal claims

 48 Part of a spreadsheet

 49 Some gems

 50 Port in Brazil

 51 El ___ (Spanish artist)

 52 Toss about, as seeds

 53 Former Communist country

54 Type of bargain

 55 Maze creatures

 56 Perched upon

 57 Showroom sample

 60 Large flightless bird

 61 Place for two peas?

Solution



 

Posted in: MISCELLANY
