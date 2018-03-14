Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Mail org.
5 Ballpark figs.?
9 Underneath
14 Sound of a heavy sitting
15 Behind everyone else
16 Some angles
17 "Clean" phrase and word
20 The big blue
21 Pub kin
22 It can be shot on a range
25 Hole card, sometimes
26 Scream from a pirate?
28 Sing one's praises
32 Smart-alecky know-it-all
37 Total creep
38 Three clean words
41 Condensed, memorable saying
42 Like the most effective knife
43 Decays
44 Fashionable Calvin
46 What a polygraph will disclose
47 Skirts of the South Pacific
53 Resurrected
58 Painting style that teases the eyeballs
59 Three clean words
62 Resolute about
63 Brief rounds?
64 Doily material
65 Talks like a stereotypical gangster
66 "___ better believe it!"
67 Very gradual
DOWN
1 Type of violin stroke
2 Piece of cake
3 Things a world apart?
4 Watermelon-hitting-pavement sound
5 Santa's helper
6 Cheer sound
7 On the 20-Across
8 WWII prison camp
9 Soak
10 ___ Park (L.A. neighborhood)
11 Hawaiian shindig
12 Mayberry's heavy drinker
13 "___ number one!"
18 The loneliest number
19 Walesa of Poland
23 Risque or titillating
24 Drug cop, briefly
27 Be a good recycler
28 Challenge for a speech coach
29 Really long?
30 Mandolin relatives, briefly
31 Verb sometimes with "thou"
32 Have on
33 Prefix with "China"
34 Plane reservation
35 Divisions of joules
36 Mature
37 Knight's address
39 That alternative?
40 Carvey or Delany
44 Show affection, in a way
45 Margin of freedom or space
46 Creditor's legal claims
48 Part of a spreadsheet
49 Some gems
50 Port in Brazil
51 El ___ (Spanish artist)
52 Toss about, as seeds
53 Former Communist country
54 Type of bargain
55 Maze creatures
56 Perched upon
57 Showroom sample
60 Large flightless bird
61 Place for two peas?
Solution