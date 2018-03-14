Puzzle

ACROSS1 Mail org.5 Ballpark figs.?9 Underneath14 Sound of a heavy sitting15 Behind everyone else16 Some angles17 "Clean" phrase and word20 The big blue21 Pub kin22 It can be shot on a range25 Hole card, sometimes26 Scream from a pirate?28 Sing one's praises32 Smart-alecky know-it-all37 Total creep38 Three clean words41 Condensed, memorable saying42 Like the most effective knife43 Decays44 Fashionable Calvin46 What a polygraph will disclose47 Skirts of the South Pacific53 Resurrected58 Painting style that teases the eyeballs59 Three clean words62 Resolute about63 Brief rounds?64 Doily material65 Talks like a stereotypical gangster66 "___ better believe it!"67 Very gradualDOWN1 Type of violin stroke2 Piece of cake3 Things a world apart?4 Watermelon-hitting-pavement sound5 Santa's helper6 Cheer sound7 On the 20-Across8 WWII prison camp9 Soak10 ___ Park (L.A. neighborhood)11 Hawaiian shindig12 Mayberry's heavy drinker13 "___ number one!"18 The loneliest number19 Walesa of Poland23 Risque or titillating24 Drug cop, briefly27 Be a good recycler28 Challenge for a speech coach29 Really long?30 Mandolin relatives, briefly31 Verb sometimes with "thou"32 Have on33 Prefix with "China"34 Plane reservation35 Divisions of joules36 Mature37 Knight's address39 That alternative?40 Carvey or Delany44 Show affection, in a way45 Margin of freedom or space46 Creditor's legal claims48 Part of a spreadsheet49 Some gems50 Port in Brazil51 El ___ (Spanish artist)52 Toss about, as seeds53 Former Communist country54 Type of bargain55 Maze creatures56 Perched upon57 Showroom sample60 Large flightless bird61 Place for two peas?

Solution