Wang Yang -- Chairman of 13th National Committee of Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/3/14 21:56:05
The following is the biographical sketch of Wang Yang:

Wang Yang, male, Han ethnicity, was born in March 1955 and is from Suzhou, Anhui Province. He began his first job in June 1972 and joined the Communist Party of China (CPC) in August 1975. He received a university education at the Central Party School, and holds a Master of Engineering degree.

Wang is currently a member of the Standing Committee of the 19th CPC Central Committee Political Bureau, chairman of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), Vice Premier of the State Council and a member of its Leading Party Members Group.

2018- Member, Standing Committee of the CPC Central Committee Political Bureau

Chairman, 13th National Committee of the CPPCC

Vice Premier, State Council

Member, Leading Party Members Group of the State Council

2017-2018 Member, Standing Committee of the CPC Central Committee Political Bureau

Vice Premier, State Council

Member, Leading Party Members Group of the State Council

2013-2017 Member, CPC Central Committee Political Bureau

Vice Premier, State Council

Member, Leading Party Members Group of the State Council

2012-2013 Member, CPC Central Committee Political Bureau

2007-2012 Member, CPC Central Committee Political Bureau

Secretary, CPC Guangdong Provincial Committee

2007 Member, CPC Central Committee Political Bureau

Secretary, CPC Chongqing Municipal Committee

Chairman, Standing Committee of the Chongqing Municipal People's Congress

2006-2007 Secretary, CPC Chongqing Municipal Committee

Chairman, Standing Committee of the Chongqing Municipal People's Congress

2005-2006 Secretary, CPC Chongqing Municipal Committee

2003-2005 Deputy Secretary-General (minister level, in charge of the General Office's routine work), State Council

Deputy Secretary, Leading Party Members Group for the Organs under the State Council

1999-2003 Vice Minister and member of the Leading Party Members Group, National Development and Planning Commission

Took a continuing studies course for provincial- and ministerial-level officials at the Central Party School (Sep-Nov 2001)

1998-1999 Deputy Secretary, CPC Anhui Provincial Committee

Vice Governor, Anhui Province

1993-1998 Member, Standing Committee of the CPC Anhui Provincial Committee

Vice Governor, Anhui Province

Took a continuing studies course for provincial- and ministerial-level officials at the Central Party School (Mar-May 1997)

Attended an in-service graduate program in management at Department of Management Science, University of Science and Technology of China and was awarded a Master of Engineering degree (1993-1995)

1993 Vice Governor, Anhui Province

1992-1993 Director and Leading Party Members Group Secretary, Anhui Provincial Planning Commission

Assistant to the Governor, Anhui Province

1988-1992 Deputy Secretary, CPC Tongling Municipal Committee, Anhui Province

Acting Mayor and Mayor, Tongling, Anhui Province

Attended an in-service undergraduate program in party and government administration through Correspondence School of the Central Party School (1989-1992)

1987-1988 Director and Leading Party Members Group Secretary, Anhui Provincial Sports Commission

1984-1987 Deputy Director and Leading Party Members Group Deputy Secretary, Anhui Provincial Sports Commission

1983-1984 Deputy Secretary, CYL Anhui Provincial Committee

1982-1983 Head, Publicity Department, CYL Anhui Provincial Committee

1981-1982 Deputy Secretary, CYL Suxian Prefectural Committee, Anhui Province

1980-1981 Teacher, Party School of the CPC Suxian Prefectural Committee, Anhui Province

1979-1980 Attended a course in political economy for theoretical publicity officials at the Central Party School

1976-1979 Teacher; Deputy Head of Teaching and Research Office; and member of the Party Committee, Suxian Prefecture May 7th Cadre School, Anhui Province

1972-1976 Worker and workshop head, Suxian Prefectural Foodstuffs Factory, Anhui Province

Alternate member, 16th CPC Central Committee

Member, 17th through 19th CPC Central Committees

Member, Political Bureau, 17th and 18th CPC Central Committees

Member, Political Bureau and its Standing Committee, 19th CPC Central Committee

Chairman, 13th National Committee of the CPPCC.



