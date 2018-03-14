Wang Yang -- Chairman of 13th National Committee of Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference

The following is the biographical sketch of Wang Yang:



Wang Yang, male, Han ethnicity, was born in March 1955 and is from Suzhou, Anhui Province. He began his first job in June 1972 and joined the Communist Party of China (CPC) in August 1975. He received a university education at the Central Party School, and holds a Master of Engineering degree.



Wang is currently a member of the Standing Committee of the 19th CPC Central Committee Political Bureau, chairman of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), Vice Premier of the State Council and a member of its Leading Party Members Group.



2018- Member, Standing Committee of the CPC Central Committee Political Bureau



Chairman, 13th National Committee of the CPPCC



Vice Premier, State Council



Member, Leading Party Members Group of the State Council



2017-2018 Member, Standing Committee of the CPC Central Committee Political Bureau



Vice Premier, State Council



Member, Leading Party Members Group of the State Council



2013-2017 Member, CPC Central Committee Political Bureau



Vice Premier, State Council



Member, Leading Party Members Group of the State Council



2012-2013 Member, CPC Central Committee Political Bureau



2007-2012 Member, CPC Central Committee Political Bureau



Secretary, CPC Guangdong Provincial Committee



2007 Member, CPC Central Committee Political Bureau



Secretary, CPC Chongqing Municipal Committee



Chairman, Standing Committee of the Chongqing Municipal People's Congress



2006-2007 Secretary, CPC Chongqing Municipal Committee



Chairman, Standing Committee of the Chongqing Municipal People's Congress



2005-2006 Secretary, CPC Chongqing Municipal Committee



2003-2005 Deputy Secretary-General (minister level, in charge of the General Office's routine work), State Council



Deputy Secretary, Leading Party Members Group for the Organs under the State Council



1999-2003 Vice Minister and member of the Leading Party Members Group, National Development and Planning Commission



Took a continuing studies course for provincial- and ministerial-level officials at the Central Party School (Sep-Nov 2001)



1998-1999 Deputy Secretary, CPC Anhui Provincial Committee



Vice Governor, Anhui Province



1993-1998 Member, Standing Committee of the CPC Anhui Provincial Committee



Vice Governor, Anhui Province



Took a continuing studies course for provincial- and ministerial-level officials at the Central Party School (Mar-May 1997)



Attended an in-service graduate program in management at Department of Management Science, University of Science and Technology of China and was awarded a Master of Engineering degree (1993-1995)



1993 Vice Governor, Anhui Province



1992-1993 Director and Leading Party Members Group Secretary, Anhui Provincial Planning Commission



Assistant to the Governor, Anhui Province



1988-1992 Deputy Secretary, CPC Tongling Municipal Committee, Anhui Province



Acting Mayor and Mayor, Tongling, Anhui Province



Attended an in-service undergraduate program in party and government administration through Correspondence School of the Central Party School (1989-1992)



1987-1988 Director and Leading Party Members Group Secretary, Anhui Provincial Sports Commission



1984-1987 Deputy Director and Leading Party Members Group Deputy Secretary, Anhui Provincial Sports Commission



1983-1984 Deputy Secretary, CYL Anhui Provincial Committee



1982-1983 Head, Publicity Department, CYL Anhui Provincial Committee



1981-1982 Deputy Secretary, CYL Suxian Prefectural Committee, Anhui Province



1980-1981 Teacher, Party School of the CPC Suxian Prefectural Committee, Anhui Province



1979-1980 Attended a course in political economy for theoretical publicity officials at the Central Party School



1976-1979 Teacher; Deputy Head of Teaching and Research Office; and member of the Party Committee, Suxian Prefecture May 7th Cadre School, Anhui Province



1972-1976 Worker and workshop head, Suxian Prefectural Foodstuffs Factory, Anhui Province



Alternate member, 16th CPC Central Committee



Member, 17th through 19th CPC Central Committees



Member, Political Bureau, 17th and 18th CPC Central Committees



Member, Political Bureau and its Standing Committee, 19th CPC Central Committee



Chairman, 13th National Committee of the CPPCC.





