JD.com Inc entangled in dispute with unsatisfied customers

Overseas goods imported via e-commerce sites can be a trap for Chinese consumers, who may get little support from the platforms themselves or the nation's laws to safeguard their rights.



On Tuesday, a dispute broke out between a popular Chinese writer using the pseudonym of Liu Liu and JD Worldwide, a subsidiary of JD.com Inc (JD) specializing in cross-border e-commerce.



JD Worldwide is based in Hong Kong.



Liu Liu on her Weibo account forwarded an article from one of her friends, who bought a US Comfort U pillow from an overseas vendor called Kang's Home on JD Worldwide. However, the actual product Liu Liu's friend received was a so-called Contour U pillow, which was one-third the online price of the Comfort U pillow and much lighter than what the store description showed.



She reported the problem to Kang's Home, but the latter refused to admit any error and declined to offer a refund.



According to Liu Liu, her friend reported the problem to JD but got little help from a customer service employee who said that it was just a case of the wrong product being shipped. The employee also said it would be useless to lodge complaints against JD itself. Liu Liu's friend resorted to such channels as public hotlines but to no avail.



JD on Wednesday said via its WeChat account that what Liu Liu's friend had received was not a fake product but an incorrectly shipped item. It also said that JD has no right to enforce a "10-times compensation" on the seller as the customer requested.



According to JD Worldwide's announcement on its website, consumers can apply for compensation of 10 times their purchase amount if they have legal proof their goods are fake.



The Global Times on Wednesday also contacted Kang's Home. A customer services representative said that the platform doesn't provide any documentation such as shopping invoices for customers.



"You can check on the official websites of those products to see whether they are genuine or not," the employee said.



Such disputes in cross-border shopping are not isolated, Liu Xingliang, head of the Data Center of China Internet, told the Global Times. "Problems tend to emerge in cross-border e-commerce," he said.



Liu Xingliang said that he recently bought a make-up product from a cross-border e-commerce website, but found that the expiration dates on the English and Chinese labels on the product were not the same. "I just accepted it," he said, without giving the name of that website.



China Central Television also reported in December 2017 that many products sold on cross-border e-commerce websites are fake items manufactured in China.



Chen Tao, an e-commerce analyst from the Beijing-based research firm Analysys, told the Global Times on Wednesday that e-commerce websites set up in China, especially business-to-consumer platforms, have better quality supervision when it comes to sourcing products.



"But for platforms or companies set up overseas, problems [like fake goods or wrong delivery] are harder to deal with," he said.



A Beijing-based shopper surnamed Su said that she buys children's products via Japan-based forwarding companies that send overseas goods to Chinese customers in the absence of direct shipping services. But supervision channels for those companies are severely lacking.



"When items go missing or are damaged, or you want a refund, it's almost impossible to find anyone at these companies to help. You just have to suffer any loss by yourself," Su said.



According to Liu, legal supervision for cross-border shopping, whether for domestic or overseas platforms, should be strengthened.



However, Chen said that major domestic e-commerce companies have improved in recent years in their services in terms of fake pro ducts, quality and other issues.



"Overall, cross-border e-commerce has become increasingly standardized in China in recent years," he said.






