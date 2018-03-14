Steel mills boost output despite winter curbs, NBS says

China's daily steel output rose in January and February as mills sought to take advantage of high prices, even as worries mount about a growing surplus and slowing demand from the construction sector.



Mills produced 136.82 million tons of crude steel in January and February, up 5.9 percent from a year earlier, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Wednesday.



The data helped push prices lower in Shanghai, with rebar construction steel futures hitting their lowest in almost four months, extending their longest losing streak since last summer.



The production rise came despite a crackdown on heavy manufacturing in 28 of China's smoggiest cities.



The curbs will be lifted in most regions on Thursday, which marks the end of the four-month winter heating season.



The data will likely draw international scrutiny after US President Donald Trump this month slapped hefty import duties on steel, aimed at curbing Chinese shipments.



Global producers have for years accused China of exporting its excess metal at bargain prices after huge capacity expansions.



The NBS only provided combined output figures for January and February due to the distorting effects of the Chinese New Year holidays, during which most factories close for a week.



Daily output was 2.32 million tons, up 7.4 percent from December and up more than 5 percent on the same two months last year, according to Reuters calculations.



It was the highest daily rate since October, before the heating season began in November, when strict output curbs came into force. It was also the fastest pace for the first two months of the year on Reuters' records going back to 2015.



China recorded a decline of 15.7 percent on year-on-year basis in its steel export in February.





