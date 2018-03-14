Malaysian defenders slam police in Kim murder probe

The Malaysian police's investigation into the murder of the North Korea
n leader's estranged half-brother was "shoddy" and could result in an unfair trial, a court heard Wednesday.
Defense lawyers for two young women - Indonesian Siti Aisyah and Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong - charged with the Cold War-style killing of Kim Jong-nam
, sought to discredit the police probe.
Kim, estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un
, was poisoned at Kuala Lumpur's international airport in February last year while about to take a flight to Macao.
The women are on trial for allegedly smearing the banned nerve agent VX on the face of Kim, who died in agony minutes later. Kim had been living in exile since a family fallout.
Defense lawyers have argued that the women were recruited to take part in what they thought were prank TV shows but were instead tricked into becoming inadvertent assassins, in an elaborate plot by a group of North Korean agents.
The brazen daylight killing unleashed diplomatic shockwaves and widespread condemnation of North Korea.
Gooi Soon Seng, Aisyah's lawyer, told the court that police failed to investigate certain evidence and denied him access to his client during her initial 14-day detention.
He was questioning the case's chief investigating officer Wan Azirul Nizam Che Wan Aziz on the 32nd day of the trial.