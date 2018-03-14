Record fine for manipulation

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) on Wednesday imposed a record 5.5 billion yuan ($870.87 million) fine for share price manipulation, the official Shanghai Securities News reported.



The penalty on Bei Ba Dao Group, announced at a press briefing in Beijing, underscores the country's determination to root out misbehavior in the stock market.



Bei Ba Dao, based in Xiamen, East China's Fujian Province, pocketed illegal profits of 945 million yuan by manipulating shares in newly listed companies such as Jiangsu Zhangjiagang Rural Commercial Bank Co, Jiangsu Jiangyin Rural Commercial Bank Co and Huasi Holding Co, the newspaper said, citing the CSRC.