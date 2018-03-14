Figuratively Speaking

7.2%
Growth of China's industrial output in the first two months on a year-on-year basis, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said in a statement on Wednesday.
178.1%
Rise in production of new-energy vehicles in January and February on a year-on-year basis to 89,000 units, the NBS said.
$16.82b
Cumulative investment from China in overseas markets in the first two months, up 25.2 percent year-on-year, the Ministry of Commerce
said on Wednesday.
7.9%
Year-on-year rise of China's fixed-asset investment in the first two months, up from 7.2 percent for the full year of 2017, NBS data showed Wednesday.
1.05tr kWhs
Power output in China in January and February, up 11 percent year-on-year, which was 4.7 percentage points faster than the same period in 2017.