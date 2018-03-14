Bank of China in Chile

The Chilean banking regulator SBIF on Tuesday said it had authorized Bank of China, one of China's largest banks, to operate in the country, a further sign of deepening economic ties between China and Latin America.
Bank of China becomes the second Chinese-owned bank with a presence in the South American nation. China Construction Bank was approved to operate in May 2016.
China in January invited Latin American and Caribbean countries to join its Belt and Road
initiative. The country is already the top trading partner of many Latin American countries, including Brazil, Chile and Argentina.