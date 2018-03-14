China-ASEAN Expo plan

The 15th China-ASEAN
Expo is scheduled to be held from September 12 to 15 in Nanning, capital of South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, the organizers announced Tuesday.
Wang Lei, secretary-general of the expo, said more countries, especially those along the routes of the Silk Road
Economic Belt and 21st Century Maritime Silk Road, will be invited to attend the expo to create more business opportunities.
Guo Chuanwei, an official with China's Ministry of Commerce
, said he hoped that China and the ASEAN members can organize for more top-level companies to attend the expo to deepen cooperation.